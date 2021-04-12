Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Deborah Lynn Mills

Posted On 12 Apr 2021
Deborah Lynn Mills, age 63, wife of Mr. Lynn Mills of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph of London Hospital in London, Kentucky.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at the family home at 198 Tamerlane Drive, Corbin, on Saturday, April 17, from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a covered dish to the celebration. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

