









Deborah Lynn Mills, age 63, wife of Mr. Lynn Mills of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the St. Joseph of London Hospital in London, Kentucky.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at the family home at 198 Tamerlane Drive, Corbin, on Saturday, April 17, from 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a covered dish to the celebration. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.