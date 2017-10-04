Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Deanna Kennedy, 64, of the Wooldridge (Jellico), TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the U.T. Medical Center.

She was born February 18, 1953 in Eagan, TN.

Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mack Kennedy, Sr.; mother, Bessie Lou Powers; father, Floyd Powers; grandson, Robert Mack Kennedy III; granddaughter, Brittany Diane Gardner; brothers, Donnie Wayne Powers, Winford Powers; sisters, Mary Lee Powers, ​Annie and Dannie Powers.

She is survived by a son, Robert Mack Kennedy, Jr. and wife Megan; daughters, Bobbie Jo Lay and husband Billy, Martha Mae Deane and husband Leon, Mary Lee Baird and husband Buford, and Margie Marie Kennedy; stepchildren, ​John Mack Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Jeffrey Kennedy, Deborah Ann McConnaughhay, Darlene Wilson, Carol Sue Kennedy, and Barbara Jean Austin; and a host of grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Powers, Calvin Powers; sisters, Judy Creekmore, Kathy Powers, Velvet Murray; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, September 29 at Harp Funeral Home

Burial was held Saturday, September 30, in Warren Memorial Garden (Pioneer), TN.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.