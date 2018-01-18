











Dean Hodge Cox, 98, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018, at her residence.

Born July 27, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Meeler.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her children: Glen Hodge, George Hodge, Linda Lou Hodge; and her husband Bud Hodge.

She leaves behind her grandchildren: Shirley (John Daniel) Rice; Debra (Chris) Holcomb; and Sandy Hodge (Bobby Lee); along with her great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; brother Roy Meeler of Summerville, GA; sister Bonnie Caudill of Clinton, AL; other relatives and friends, all to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, January 17, at 2 p.m. in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Bush officiating.

Burial will follow in McHargue Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.