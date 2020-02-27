









Dawn Marie Davis, age 46, of Rains Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on March 15, 1973 in Hamilton, Ohio to Raymond Davis and Carole (Hale) Davis. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Otis Axle Taylor.

She is survived by two children, Derrick Otis Taylor Jr. and Rachelle Jones of Williamsburg; stepson, James Chansler (Sue) of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Adam Walter Jones, Zoey Alexis Jones, Adilene Caprice Taylor, Noah Anse Taylor and Ashton Chansler; parents, Raymond and Carole Davis of Hamilton, Ohio; sister, Tina Reena Davis of Hamilton, Ohio; brother, Raymond Davis of Hamilton, Ohio; boyfriend, Derrick Otis Taylor Sr. of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, February 28, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Ron Teague officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.