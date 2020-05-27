David’s Steakhouse ‘just excited to be back open’











Last Friday, many restaurants in our area were finally allowed to once again open their doors to customers wanting to enjoy a sit-down meal. Among those restaurants was David’s Steakhouse of Corbin, which had been closed to walk-in visits for the better part of two months.

“Being an in-house dining restaurant with a buffet has been challenging,” said owner David Keck of the recent shutdown. “But we are blessed with a great staff. Before all of this happened, we were having the best year we’ve ever had. The pandemic came along and put a stop to everything, but before that it was going really well, and I just have to credit my staff with that. We’re all family here, and when I called them all and said ‘let’s get back to work,’ they were ready to go.”

Keck said business was good during David’s first day of being back open, even with the added safety precautions in place. “We have implemented many new guidelines, and everyone is on board,” he explained. “It’s a new world, but so far everyone has taken to it really well. Everyone seems to like the way that we’re doing the buffet.”

As for how diners will be getting their food from the buffet for the foreseeable future, David’s employees will fill up plates at the request of customers and then hand those plates to them to be taken back to their tables and enjoy. Additional safety measures include all employees wearing masks and gloves, and having their temperatures taken before starting their shifts. Keck also explained that hand washing and sanitizing will be required numerous times throughout the day, and bleach is being used to clean anything considered to be a common area at least every half hour.

Upon entering the building, customers will notice stickers on the floor at David’s, instructing people where to stand so that they remain in compliance with the standard 6-foot social distancing guidelines. Sneeze guards are also in place at the checkout counter, and certain tables in the dining room have been temporarily marked as unavailable due to limited capacity restrictions.

If the restaurant is operating at capacity at any time, Keck explained, “There are no common waiting areas, so if you are unable to wait inside the building, I will have a list that will include your name and phone number. We will ask that you wait in your car, and then we will call or text you when a table becomes available. If calling or texting isn’t an option, let me know what car you are driving and I will walk out to notify you when you can be seated.”

Keck said he understands if some customers prefer not to wait in this manner, adding that carryout orders are still available any time.

“We don’t like to tell anyone that we can’t seat them,” Keck assured. “But we are doing the best that we can with that right now.”

“We’re just excited to be back open,” Keck said. “I hope that everyone will come on back and see us again. We would love to have you, and we will be happy to answer any questions that you might have. At the end of the day, it’s really not about profit. It’s about the safety of our customers, and anything that the CDC or the Governor’s office says to do, we’re doing it.”