









David Wayne Turner, 65, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Turner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 30, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Lando Mitchell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Friday, November 29 at Hart Funeral Home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.