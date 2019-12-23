









David Tilmon Bargo, Sr., 53, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Robin Parsley Bargo.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, December 24, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Danny England and Phyllis Bargo Fox officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Tuesday the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.