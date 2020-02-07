









David Scott Lindsay, age 28, of Lindsay Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 5, 1991 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter Wayne Shupe and Anna Katherine Shupe.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Ramona (Shupe) Lindsay of Williamsburg; sister, April Renee Thomas (LeTerrin) of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Stephen Ray Lindsay (Angelica Lawson) of Williamsburg; nephew, Tobias Maximus Thomas of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandparents, Daniel Wayne Lindsay Sr. and Suella Lindsay of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, February 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joshua Bowman officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Emlyn Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.