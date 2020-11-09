









David Rouse, age 64, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born February 8, 1956, in Medina, OH, to the late Fred and Dorothy Konczal Rouse. He was an Entered Apprentice Mason at Jellico Masonic Lodge #527 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rouse of Williamsburg, KY; three children, Nick Rouse (fiancé Rachel) of Bowling Green, KY, Matt Rouse (Casey) of Bowling Green, KY, and Chris Owens (Rebecca) of Williamsburg, KY; four grandchildren, Whitney Owens, Zach Owens, Hunter Rouse, and Easton Rouse; two sisters, Donna Michelstetter (Stan) of Madison, WI, and Ruthie Simonson (Wayne) of Wallington, OH; one brother, Freddy Rouse of Medina, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, at Mountain Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour on Thursday, November 12, at Mountain Ash Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.