









David Paul, age 66, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1954, in Whitley County, KY, to the late Steely and Nannie Croley Paul. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Paul, and a brother, James Paul.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Paul of Williamsburg, KY; two children, Elizabeth Paul of Williamsburg, KY and Jody Broughton of Barbourville, KY; four grandchildren, McKenzie Carpenter, Elizabeth Carpenter, Madison Broughton, and Ryan Broughton; a sister, Barbara Parks of Jellico, TN; four brothers, Woodrow Paul of Williamsburg, KY, Michael Paul of Knox County, KY, Robert Paul of Williamsburg, KY, and Roger Paul of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 10, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Carter and Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Interment will be in Roses Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.