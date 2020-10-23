









David Merritt Martin, age 75, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on May 21, 1945 in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Merritt and Mary Edith (Lynch) Martin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nannie Mae (Smith) Martin.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, at Croley Funeral Home.

Interment will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 27, at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky.

