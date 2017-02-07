By Staff

David Lowell Centers, 49, of Becks Creek Road, Williamsburg, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at his home.

He was born on April 1, 1967 in Pineville, to the late Arthur Centers and Lois (Wright) Centers.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Verida Hammons and Sharon Centers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Centers of Williamsburg; a daughter, Madison Centers of Williamsburg; son, D.J. Centers and wife Cynthia of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Kayden Centers and Koleson Centers; three sisters, Pam Rich of Barbourville, Kathy Lawson of Barbourville and Wilma Cain of Corbin; two brothers, Larry Centers and Ronnie Centers, both of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, February 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens. Larry Baird, Mike Peace, Kelly Frazier, Roger Keith, David Richardson, Tony Mills, Brandon Claxton and Zack Hopkins served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.