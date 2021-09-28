









David L. Kilbury, age 45, of Rockholds, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born October 3, 1975 in Hammond, Indiana to the late David Kilbury and Diane Badgley Herd. Along with his father he was preceded in death by a sister Amber Rollins.

He is survived by his fiancé, Amanda Cox of Rockholds, Ky.; four children, Ashley Kilbury of West Lafayette, Indiana; Jacob Kilbury of Columbus, Indiana; Winston Poore and Payton Poore both of Rockholds, Ky; one grandson, Ehsan Jacob; former wife, Lisa Kilbury of Columbus, Indiana; mother and stepfather, Diane Herd (Grover); one sister, Jeanine Hill of Hammond, Indiana; one brother, Allen Kilbury of Lansing, Illinois; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Memorial service was held on Monday September 27, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Ellis officiating.

