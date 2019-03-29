David Halcomb resigns as head coach of Whitley Co Lady Colonels basketball program













After just one season at the helm of Whitley County High School’s girls varsity basketball program, David Halcomb made the difficult decision to step down Thursday afternoon.

In a statement sent to the News Journal, Halcomb said, “After spending a lot of time in prayer and discussions with my family and friends, I have decided to resign as the girls basketball coach at Whitley County High School.”

“This was a difficult decision for me, but it is primarily based upon concerns that I have for my health. I have dealt with some heart issues for quite some time. That, combined with some new things going on with my health, is what got me to strongly consider making this decision.”

“I want to thank Superintendent John Siler, Principal Bob Lawson and Athletic Director Bryan Stewart for giving me the opportunity, and supporting me this season. Even though our final record doesn’t indicate it, I believe that our team improved from the beginning of the season to the end. To be able to come away with the number two seed in the district, and advance to the district championship and the 13th Region tournament is evidence of the positive steps that we made this season.”

“Some of our younger kids earned a lot of playing time, and gained some valuable experience at both the varsity and junior varsity levels that will bode well for next year’s team.”

“I have been a head coach of various sports at Whitley County High School for right at 18 straight years, and I will for sure miss the competitiveness that coaching brings. In the end, however, we need to all be able to step back and evaluate what I believe are the most important thing in life – our spiritual relationship with Jesus Christ, our families and our health. This decision will allow me to focus more of my attention on, and improve upon, those three things.”

The News Journal will provide more information on who will lead the Lady Colonels varsity basketball program next as soon as that information becomes available.