David Halcomb hired as new Whitley Co Lady Colonels basketball coach

A familiar face has been chosen to fill the head coaching position left vacant by the resignation of David Estes earlier this month. David Halcomb has been chosen to lead the Lady Colonels Basketball Program at Whitley County High School. He will be resigning as head coach of girls’ volleyball and the tennis team at the end of the 2018 season in order to assume the head basketball coaching position.

Halcomb’s first experience with Colonel Basketball came when he wore the uniform himself. He was a 4 year letterman on the Whitley County Boys Basketball Team from 1983-1987 and was an All-State Honorable Mention in 1986-1987. In 1987, he signed to play basketball for Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.

Halcomb has held several coaching positions in the district since 1996 when he began his teaching career at Whitley County High School. In the past, he has been an assistant basketball coach on the varsity level and a head basketball coach at both the middle and elementary school levels. He coached high school softball for nine years winning a District Championship in 2002. He began coaching girls’ volleyball in 2007 and went on to win eight District Championships and two Region Championships. Since 2016, he has also served as the head tennis coach at Whitley County High School guiding his team to Regional Runner-Up in 2017.

“I am excited and thankful to get this opportunity,” said Halcomb. “It has always been my hope that I would get a chance to coach girls’ basketball. I’m looking forward to the challenge of maintaining a team that is already at such a high level and I hope to bring a lot to the program.”

Whitley County Athletic Director John Siler commented, “If past performance is the best indicator of a person’s future performance the winning tradition of the girls’ basketball program at Whitley County is in good hands moving forward. Coach Halcomb has a proven track record of being a winning coach throughout his coaching career. He is passionate about coaching and leading this basketball program to future district and region Championships.”

Halcomb is married to Neeka Perkins Halcomb and they have one son, Reece, who is a sophomore at Whitley County High School. He also serves as a part-time youth pastor at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky.