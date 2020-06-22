









David F. Thaler, 73, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.

Born in Jellico, Tennessee, David was the son of the late Frank Vincent Thaler and Dema Carr Thaler. He had devoted 38 years to teaching and coaching in public schools in Georgia. He had coached basketball, soccer, track and baseball. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Jane Hamblin Thaler; brother, Donald Thaler and wife Sandra of Knoxville; sister Mary Frances Thaler Walker and husband Tom of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews, including nephew Charles E. Bryant and wife Angela of Williamsburg.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-9:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Williamsburg with Father Jesuraj Mariasalethu. Everyone is required to wear a face mask in order to attend the service.

Burial will follow in Boston Cemetery at Lot.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.