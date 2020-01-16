









David Eugene Faulkner, age 62, of Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1957 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Clayton E. and Shelba Jean (Powers) Faulkner. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marlana Faulkner and a grandchild, Aaron Arnold.

David is survived by his wife, Joyce (Carpenter) Faulkner of Williamsburg; four children, Beronica Braden of Lexington, Samantha Arnold (Steven) of Williamsburg, William Faulkner (Dorothy) of Williamsburg and Clayton Faulkner of Williamsburg; ten grandchildren, Gage Braden, Bethany Braden, David Faulkner, Riley Arnold, Alex Arnold, Waylon Arnold, Jaylee Faulkner, Raylee Faulkner, Blaklee Faulkner and Harlan Arnold; two brothers, Frankie Faulkner of Williamsburg and Eddie Faulkner of Somerset; two sisters, April Jones of Ohio and Kathy Faulkner of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, January 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Willie Jones officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Faulkner Family Cemetery on Maple Creek.

