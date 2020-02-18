









Mr. David E. Perkins, age 65, of Jellico, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home. He was born December 26, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio.

David is preceded in death by: his father, Delos Perkins and mother, Alice Allison Perkins.

He is survived by: his daughters, Terran Bauer and husband Steven, Virginia Coffee, and Jennifer Perkins; several grandchildren; brother, Carl L. Perkins and wife Tommie Lue; uncles and aunts, Tim and Martha Allison, Sam Allison, and Lorranine and Frank Mason; as well as a host of cousins, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin immediately after visitation at 8:00 PM with Rev. Troy Cupp officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.