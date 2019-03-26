











David “Duck” Bolton, 50, of Jellico, TN passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

He was born June 18, 1968 in Lafollette, TN.

David was preceded in death by his father, Condy Bolton; sisters, Tammy Bolton, Connie Bolton, and Shelia Bolton.

He is survived by his mother, Gladys Lay Bolton; brothers, Eddie Lay, Ricky Bolton; sister, Reba Lay; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Monday, March 25, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) with the Rev. Earl Powers officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.