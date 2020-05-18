









David Carl Leach, 52, of Radcliff, Kentucky, was called home, May 13, 2020. He was born January 1, 1968 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

In his life, he was a soldier, rancher, truck driver, and singer/songwriter. He traveled the country and parts of the world, visiting most of the 50 states, British Columbia, Thailand, and the Bahamas. His adventures enabled him to meet many new people and touching many hearts. He earned a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and was an accomplished marksman. He achieved recognition for his songwriting, most notably for his song, Something Blue. He released his first album in May of 2012, Top of the World. He enjoyed spending time with his family and held them close to his heart. He was a gifted man, with words and deeds. Always willing to help others and making time to listen and give encouragement. He was quick with a smile and a joke, seeking ways to bring happiness and positivity to others. His warrior spirit kept him fighting and gave him the strength to face each day with hope and promise.

He leaves behind his wife, Melissa Leach (Atkinson) of Radcliff, Kentucky; his mother, Wilma Leach-Butcher (Sam) of Corbin; sisters, Carla Leach-Looper (Dan) of Brooksville, FL, Priscilla Leach-Hollingsworth (Eddie) of Williamsburg, Jackie Leach-Caldwell (Jamie) of Corbin, and Youhonia G-Settle of Ohio; brothers, Michael A. Kleisinger of Brooksville, FL and Dan Wilson of Brooksville, FL; nephews and nieces, James Michael Hart III, Daniel Looper (Melissa), Alex Leach-Caldwell, Brooke Hollingsworth, Austin Caldwell, Hunter Hollingsworth, Jacob Caldwell, and Autumn Caldwell; great nephews and nieces, Lakai Hart, Naomi Looper, and Waylon Looper; and fur-baby, Bobby Barker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Leach of Speedwell, TN; grandparents, Edna Marie Lawson-Holt and William Cleveland Holt, and Charity Lavada Haynes-Leach, and Jefferson Franklin Leach; and fur-baby, Princess Sofi.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the funeral hour on Wednesday, May 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, at the Croley Funeral Home.

All services are based on the Covid-19 restrictions.

