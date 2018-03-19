











David Allen Trombley, 36, of Bee Creek Road, Corbin, departed this life on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born on July 20, 1981 in Toledo, OH.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Peace, grandparents, Joseph and Patricia Trombley; and an uncle, Jimmy Dean Peace.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Moses Trombley of Corbin; four step-children, Christopher Cureton of Somerset, Amy Gilmore of Lexington, Jeremy Cureton of Corbin and Nicholas Cureton of Corbin; six grandchildren, Allie Cureton, Tensley Cureton, Elijah Gilmore, Bentley Cureton, Alexis Cureton and Eli Raine; his parents, John and Nancy Trombley of Corbin; sister, Sherry Lee Coleman and husband Anthony of Williamsburg; nephews, Anthony Coleman and Justin Coleman; grandmother, Allie Bowlin and her husband Harold of Williamsburg; several aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be held after 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Bowlin Family Cemetery at Red Hill.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.