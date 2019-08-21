Davenport, Taylor graduate 2019 Enterpreneurial Leadership Institute











Whitley County High School student Bethany Davenport and Williamsburg Independent student Collin Taylor put their business skills to work this summer at The Center for Rural Development’s 2019 Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI).

Davenport and Taylor were among 25 high school students from 19 Kentucky counties to attend ELI, a summer youth leadership program for aspiring student entrepreneurs, held July 22-26 at The Center in Somerset.

ELI is an intensive week-loing creativity, teamwork, and business and leadership skills. Students work together in business teams to develop a written business concept for a new business venture or product idea.

Shelton Ansley of Kentucky Highlands Investments Corp. taught the curriculum for this year’s program and helped students prepare to present their business plans before a panel of judges at the ELI Business Concept Challenge Competition.

Davenport, a member of the ELI business team, “Econition,” won the competition and earned a $16,000 Provost scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky University.

Members of Team Econition “Protecting the Environment, One Shot at a Time” pitched a product idea for a new biodegradable shotgun shell with the same effectiveness of traditional ammunition, but is environmentally friendly, cheaper, and requires no cleanup.

Taylor’s ELI business team, “DLWired,” presented a business plan for a social networking app that connects medical professionals with hospitals, private practices, and other healthcare facilities.

Davenport is the daughter of April Davenport of Williamsburg. Taylor is the son of Randal Taylor and Sherry Taylor of Williamsburg.

ELI is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp. and Eastern Kentucky University.

Business sponsors of the 2019 ELI program were the Courtyard by Marriott Somerset, Team Modern, Mellow Mushroom, Honey Baked Ham, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Sassy Spoon Catering, Fazolis, Ruckel’s, Donatos, Karen’s Catering, and Baxter’s Coffee.

For more information on ELI, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator, at 606-677-6000, across@centertech.com, or visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.