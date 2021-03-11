









Darril Wayne Adkins, age 60, of Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. Darril was born on December 2, 1960 in Jellico Tennessee to the late R.A. Adkins and Mina (Leach) Adkins. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Dorothy Adkins and Charlie and Ida Leach; and two aunts, Betty Lawson and Doris Siler; and uncle, Bud Leach.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Adkins of Williamsburg; his mother, Mina Adkins of Williamsburg; two brothers, Brian Adkins and wife Ruby, and Ralph Adkins and wife Gail of Williamsburg; two aunts, Sherrill Cooper of Williamsburg and Margie Hartzel of Falmouth; special nephew, Eddie Adkins; several other nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, March 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Clearfork Cemetery.

