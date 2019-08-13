









Darren Ray Haley, 49, of Bronston, KY departed this life on August 2, 2019 at his home.

He was born on November 9, 1969 in Corbin, KY to George Edward Haley, Sr. and Shirley (Croley) Haley.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Corey Lynn Haley and father, George Edward Haley, Sr. He was a member of Potters Place Church in Somerset, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Stephens Haley of Bronston, KY; children, Michael Ketten of Richmond KY, Whitney Haley (Aaron Wetmore) of Somerset, KY, and James Darren Haley of Richmond, KY; four grandchildren, Carolann, Kai, Carson, and Asher.; mother, Shirley Croley Haley of Bronston, KY; brother, George “Eddie” Haley, Jr. of Bronston, KY; stepchildren, Brent Stevens of Williamsburg and Zachary Wiggins of Corbin; many aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, August 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Military Honors were conducted by the American Legion Post # 88 of Corbin, KY.

He was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.