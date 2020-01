Darrell Wayne Martin, 69, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, February 2, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Doyle Lester officiating. Entombment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 6–9 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.