Darrell Jackson











Darrell J. Jackson, age 51, of Woodbine, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 28, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery in Girdler, KY. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27th from 6-9pm at the funeral home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.