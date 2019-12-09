









Darrell Gene Moses, 60, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home. He was born December 16, 1958 in Sidney, OH, to Arlis Gene and Doris Lorene Turner Moses. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nellie Jennings.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Skidmore of Williamsburg, KY, and Brenda Moses (Vancil) of Williamsburg, KY; three grandchildren, Logan Moses, Lily Skidmore, and Davallen Brassfield; his father and mother, Arlis Gene Moses and Lorene Moses of Williamsburg, KY, one sister, Sue Moses of Sidney, OH; one brother, Johnny Moses (Pam) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Deloris Moses, the late Jimmy Moses; in addition to a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Monday, December 9, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Moses, Rev. Marion Cook, and Rev. Harold Long officiating. Interment will be in Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM until the funeral hour Monday, December 9, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, at Thomas Cemetery.

