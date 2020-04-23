









Darrell G. Swain, age 69, of Williamsburg, KY, moved to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, TN. Darrell’s life was filled with much difficulty and pain, but he never complained. He loved unconditionally and always treated others with kindness. He loved music, especially Elvis and Hank Williams. Even in his last few days, he was still singing hymns. He was born November 2, 1950 in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Garrett K. and Julia Cox Swain. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Swain White.

He is survived by two brothers, Garrett Wesley Swain of Bromley, KY, and Ronnie Swain (Gabrielle) of Keavy, KY; one sister, Mary Taylor (Larry) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 24, at the Richardson Cemetery with Larry Taylor officiating. Interment will follow.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.