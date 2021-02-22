









Darlene Skinner Ragland, 61, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Tony Ragland.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 22, from 6 – 8 P.M. at Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.