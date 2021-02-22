Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Darlene Skinner Ragland

Posted On 22 Feb 2021
Darlene Skinner Ragland, 61, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Tony Ragland.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 22, from 6 – 8 P.M. at Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

