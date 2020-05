Darlene Saylor, age 65, Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Heritage in Corbin, Kentucky. Her brother, Roy Brock, survives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all arrangements will be private. Flowers may still be sent to the funeral home by contacting a local flower shop or by ordering through Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home website.