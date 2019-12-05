









Darlene Howard, 67, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Baptist Health Corbin. She is survived by her four children.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Wade Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.