Darlene Howard

Posted On 05 Dec 2019
Darlene Howard, 67, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Baptist Health Corbin. She is survived by her four children.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Wade Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.  Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

