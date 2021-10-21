









Darlene Gregory, 77, of Corbin passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born January 5, 1944, in Gray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Darnell and Nola Trosper.

A faithful servant of God, Darlene was a member of 17th Street Christian Church. She loved to witness to other people, no matter where she was.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a blessing to her family and to all who knew her. She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Ralph Gregory; daughter, Diane Ely and husband Clayton; daughter, Denita Harmon and husband Todd; grandchildren: Rachel Ely, Emily Graber and husband Joshua, Lauren Harmon, and Cooper Harmon; two sisters, Joyce Chadwell and Brenda Sowders; and special aunt, Maureen Jackson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as numerous friends. Dearly loved, she will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 23, at 17th Street Christian Church with Bro. Mike Hopkins and Bro. Tim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in McHargue Cemetery at Lily. Serving as pallbearers will be Clayton Ely, Todd Harmon, Cooper Harmon, Alex Chadwell, Roger Ladd Gregory, Josh Gregory, and Chase Spradlin, and Donnie King as honorary pallbearer.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm on Saturday at 17th Street Christian Church in Corbin.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.