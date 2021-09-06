









Darla Pool, age 76, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at Advent Health Manchester in Manchester, Ky. She was born September 13, 1944 in Monroe, Michigan to the late Ernest and Edna Bird Newman. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Pool and a brother Paul Newman. She was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Pool (Robin) of Williamsburg, Ky., Trent Pool (Misty) of London, Ky; three grandchildren, Hailey Pool, Emily Pool and Trenton Pool; one sister, Bonnie Sears of Williamsburg, Ky; and several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 6, 2021 at Ellison Funeral Home with Pastor Trent Pool and Jim Pool officiating. Interment will be in the Piney Grove Cemetery at Goldbug.

Visitation will be 11:00 am until funeral hour Monday, September 6, at the funeral home.

