









Daphine Hill Keith, 76, of Freeman Hollow, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.

Daphine was born on June 13, 1943 in Williamsburg, to the late Alfred and Ida Hill.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Osborn (Jr.) Keith.

She is survived by her nephews, Nathan Waters, Roger Keith and Terry Moses, all of Williamsburg; brother-in-law, Don Keith of Williamsburg; special friends, Monty and Faye McAnally, James and Anitta Brooks and Angel and Jim Rowland and their children, all of Williamsburg; and a host of other friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Sowders officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Croley Funeral Home.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.