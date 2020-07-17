









Daphean Audrey Clouse, 91, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Powell, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Allen Clouse.

Due to COVID-19 concerns for everyone’s safety, the family has chosen to have a short service at the burial site. The service will be at Corinth Cemetery, Corinth Road, Corbin KY on Saturday, July 18 at 1pm. Extended family and friends are welcome to attend. We ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be no visitation. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome