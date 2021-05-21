









Danny Ray Jones, age 71, of Jackson, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio.

Danny was born on November 15, 1949 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Caleb and Lula (Mahan) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, HC Jones, Donnie Jones, Fred Jones and C.B. Jones and a sister, Eula Mayne.

Danny loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow and play.

He is survived by two children, Fred Ray Jones (Jacqueline) of Grove City, Ohio and Danielle Leia Jones-Carr (Jared) of Orient, Ohio; five grandchildren, Christopher Ray John Jones (Whitney), Derek Edward Jones, Caleb Daniel Jones, Jared Westin Carr and Landin Bradley Carr; six great-grandchildren, Addalee Jones, Rayden Jones, Jaxson Jones, Kaydee Jones, Maycee Jones and Rayden Jones; brother, Clarence Jones of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Beulah Walker (Bob) of Orient, Ohio and Ruby Bailey of Warren, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, May 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jon Hensler officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Jones Family Cemetery on Harps Creek in Siler, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.