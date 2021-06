Danny Ray Hodge, 38, of Gray, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Oneida, TN following an automobile accident. His wife, Misty Fox Hodge, survives.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, May 5 with Pastor Danny Fore officiating. Burial followed at the Sizemore Cemetery. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.