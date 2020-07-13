









Mr. Danny Lee Dople, age 63, of the Black Oak Community (Williamsburg), Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 25, 1956 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Danny is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily Jean Morgan; his father, Charles Herbert Dople; and a brother, Gary Lynn Dople.

He is survived by his wife, Lesley Prewitt; children, Misty Dople, Latoya Dople, Jason DanFranklin Dople, Jenna Marie Dople, and Connor Elisha Dople; several grandchildren; mother, Gearldine Thomas Dople; brothers, Johnny Charles Dople and Donna, James Edward Dople and Debra, and Jeffery Allen Dople; sister, Kimberly Dople Creekmore; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12 (noon)-2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral beginning at 2:00 PM. Rev. Junior Dople will officiate the service. Burial is to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

The family asks that donations be made to the Harp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.