









Danny Lee “Cracker” Blankenship, age 60, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born December 17, 1959 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Blankenship; mother, Ruby Jeffers Blankenship; sister, Sharon Blankenship Hamblin; first wife, Joyce Buckner Blankenship; father-in-law, Carl Bowlin; brother-in-law, Eddie Joe Bowlin; and best friend, Kelly Kellogg.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bowlin Blankenship; sons, Nathan Blankenship, Aaron Blankenship, Jordan Blankenship, and Caleb Blankenship; mother-in-law, Frankie Bowlin; brothers, Gary Blankenship and wife Cathy, and Michael Blankenship; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Wednesday, October 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will begin at 8PM at the funeral home with Rev. Mike Douglas officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.