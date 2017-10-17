Posted On October 17, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Danny J. Henderson, 58, of Clairfield, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Clairborne County Medical Center in Tazewell, TN.

He was born on April 9, 1959 in Sidney, OH to Elbert Henderson and Shirley (Moore) Henderson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Henderson.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Henderson; children, Emily Henderson and Braden Henderson; mother, Shirley (Moore) Henderson; sister, Patricia (Henderson) Hurst, and husband, Bobby, of Goshen, IN; brothers, Larry Henderson, and wife, Bonnie, of Anna, OH, Alan Henderson, and Ruth, of Sidney, OH, and Jeff Henderson, and Teresa, of Clinton, TN; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Sunday, October 15, at the Fonde Church of God Cemetery with Rev. Cecil Johnson officiating and interment immediately following.

The Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.