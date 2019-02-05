











Danny Earl Sulfridge, 42, of White Oak Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on January 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 5, 1976 in Corbin, to Ottis Earl Sulfridge and Pat (Petrey) Sulfridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottis and Pat Sulfridge; grandparents, Bill Petrey and Earl and Nellie Sulfridge; niece, Tammy Michelle Meadors and nephew, Justin Edward Meadors.

He is survived by two children, Abby Sulfridge of London, and MaKenna Sulfridge of Williamsburg; stepdaughter, Jayden Moore of Williamsburg; two sisters, Tammy Meadors (Raleigh) and Donna Meadors (Bill), all of Williamsburg; brother, Ricky Sulfridge of Williamsburg; grandmother, Letha Petrey of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Brittany Vance (David), Rebekah Hutton (Brian), Brent Meadors, Cody Meadors and Noah Meadors; great nieces and nephews, Kirra, Liam, Bella, Amelia and Karsten; special friend, Dena Morrow; many aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, February 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Roger Meadors officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery on Highway 1481, Williamsburg with Cody Meadors, Brent Meadors, Scotty Myers, Derrick Myers, Jake Sulfridge and David Vance serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Croley Funeral Home for the funeral.

