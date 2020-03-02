









Mr. Danny David Perkins, age 68, of Newcomb, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico. He was born November 02, 1951 in Jellico, Tennessee. He moved to Michigan with his family in 1965, he returned to the area in 1971. Danny worked for Bill & Larry Creekmore’s sawmill and later for Jack Creekmore at his sawmill until his medical retirement.

Danny is preceded in death by his father, Wesley C. Perkins, and mother, Sue Etta Perry Perkins.

He is survived by his: wife, Sharon Stephens Perkins; children, David Perkins and Amy McConnaughhay, Mark Perkins, Matthew Perkins, Christopher Perkins, Paul Jody and Amiee Jody; grandchildren, Machalla Perkins, David Perkins, Jr., and Gracie Perkins; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Perkins and wife Debra and Joe Perkins and wife Brenda; sister, Deanna McQueen and husband Lonnie; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 29, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial followed in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.