









Danna Sue McVey Durham, age 66, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Girdler, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Daniel McVey and Cleda Hinkle McVey. Sue was a retired waitress of 25 years from the Holiday Inn in Corbin and was a member of West Corbin Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty McVey Wilson; brother, Randell McVey; and mother-in-law and father in law, Mary Durham Cobb and John L. Durham.

Danna is survived by her husband, Charles Donnie Durham; children, Lee DeGarmo (Nova), Suzanne Michelle Durham Griffin (Brent), and Charles Durham II, and the mother of his children, Tracy Jones; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lynn Beverly (William); sisters-in-law, Brenda McVey, Lisa Dugger, and Sandra Moreland (John); brothers-in-law, Joseph Durham (Carol) and Gary Durham; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends, including special niece, Donna Lynn McVey.

Visitation will be from 3-5pm on Wednesday, April 28 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 5pm.

Burial will follow in the Terrell Cemetery in Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. The family will be given a record of all who have donated.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.