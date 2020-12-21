









Danielle Davis, age 18, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Jellico Health Center. She was born in Knoxville, TN on May 9, 2002. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Davis, and brother, Gilce Davis.

She is survived by her mother, Deborah Davis of Jenkins, KY; her biological father, Brian Davis of Williamsburg, KY; sister, Ashley Shupe (John) of Williamsburg, KY; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Anderson; uncle, Andrew Stines of Williamsburg, KY; two aunts, April Bentley (Rodney) of Neon, KY, and Vickie Ross (Tony) of Williamsburg, KY; cousins, Diana Anderson and Melissa Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Monday, December 21, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Interment was in the Wilson Cemetery on Goldens Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.