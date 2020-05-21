









Daniel Raymond Chaffin, age 78, of Chaffin Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 24, 1941 in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late Daniel and Thelma Chaffin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Bernice (Hyden) Chaffin and a son, Ted Bowlin.

He is survived by nine children, Cheri Lewis (Jerry) of Williamsburg, Chatter Symons of Jacksboro, Tennessee, Ronnie Bowlin (Bonnie) of Fostoria, Ohio, Patti Benner of Haines City, Florida, Danny Chaffin of Tiffin, Ohio, Kenny Chaffin (Lisa) of Ohio, Kevin Chaffin of Ohio, Brian Chaffin of Ohio and Roger Chaffin of Ohio; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lorrane Chaffin of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, May 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.