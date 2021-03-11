









Daniel Lee Brown, age 39, of Lily, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harry Ormsby officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky. The family of will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour 2:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.