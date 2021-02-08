









Daniel Lee Brandenburg, age 37, of Jeffries Court, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Daniel was born on May 21, 1983 in Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his father, Shelby Brandenburg.

Daniel is survived by his daughters, Danielle Brandenburg and Deanna Brandenburg of Williamsburg; his mother, Debra Kay (Osborne) Brandenburg of Williamsburg; three sisters, Crystal Kobos of Chicago, Illinois, Debra Kay Thomas of Jellico, Tennessee and Reva Brandenburg of Williamsburg; brother, Shelby Brandenburg Jr. of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation for Daniel will be after 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Powers Cemetery at Nevisdale.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.