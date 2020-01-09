









Daniel “Hoss” McCullah, age 100, of Hoss McCullah Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1919 in Stinking Creek, Tennessee to the late William Andrew (WA) and Louise (Baird) McCullah. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Flossie Marie (Walden) McCullah; a son, Clarence McCullah; and wife, Ruth Caddell McCullah.

He is survived by his daughters, Bernice Leach and husband, Rev. Jerome Leach, of Lafayette, Tennessee, Judy Carpenter and husband, Leon, of Williamsburg, Mary Barrineau and husband, Ted, of Williamsburg, Brenda Harville of Williamsburg and Betty Adams of Corbin; son, Glen McCullah and wife, Carolyn, of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Danny Leach, Darrell Leach, Keith Leach, Kim Leach, Anthony Leach, Judy Short, Rachel Adams, Vanessa Adams, Susie Brashear, Wayne McCullah, Brad Barrineau, Paul Barrineau, Hannah Green, Larry Harville, Jennifer Croley, Rick McCullah and Katie Ruth Caddell; 22 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; special family friend and caregiver, Jan Morris; special minister, Rev. Rick Croley; the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department; and a host of other family, friends and community members who supported the family.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah, Rev. Jerome Leach, Rev. Rick Croley and Susie Brashear officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the McCullah Cemetery.

