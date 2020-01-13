









Mr. Daniel Davis, age 46, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. He was born July 21, 1973 in Dayton, Ohio.

Daniel is survived by: his parents, Wayne and Shirley Gulley Davis; sons, Daniel Christian Davis and Dalton Tyler Davis; step-son, Cody Lay; daughters, Angel Nichole Davis and Shiloh Davis; step-daughter, Megan Lay; grandchildren, Aniston Whit Chapman, Ashton Nolan and Brayden Lay; brother, Randall Davis; in addition to a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 10, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Burdette and Bro. Kelly Davis officiating. Burial followed in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.