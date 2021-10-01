









Daniel “Dan” Lee White of Roseville, MI, passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age 58 after several complications while in the hospital. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Joe Lonnie and Juanita White, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dan is survived by his soulmate Shirley; uncle Loy Hobert White; aunts Lana Bowlin Adams, Margaret Bowlin, and Mary Carolyn Bowlin; cousin Darlene White Chisholm – who was like a sister; dear friends Marty Krycia, John Edwards, Murch Snyder, John Hojnacki, and Bob Gaines. Dan will be deeply missed by all who knew him: many cousins, friends, his Mopar family, along with his Chrysler co-workers from Auburn Hills who were his Band of Brothers.

Dan loved Mopars – Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth, DeSoto, and Dodge Ram trucks, racing, spending time with family and friends, and camping. The visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, (2:00-3:00 p.m. for family, and 3:00- 6:00 p.m. for all other guests) at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071.

As a fitting tribute for those who can attend, we prefer that you dress as Dan would: tennis shoes, jeans, and a car t-shirt. We ask that you please think in advance of your favorite times or memories with Dan, as we will ask those who are willing to share stories in the celebration of his life at 4 p.m. All are welcome to share memories and/or leave condolences on Dan’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home.